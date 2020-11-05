Edgecomb Has One Candidate for Selectman November 5, 2020 at 9:12 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Selectmen Fine-Tune TIF AmendmentEdgecomb to Vote on School Budget Again Oct. 15Edgecomb Tax Rate Down 3.39%Edgecomb Reviews Plowing Expenses in Neighboring TownsEdgecomb Selectmen Want Changes in Teachers Contract Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!