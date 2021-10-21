Edgecomb Looks for Solution to Tennis Court Problem October 21, 2021 at 11:06 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Transitions to CLC AmbulanceEdgecomb May Get Summer Intern for Land PreserveEdgecomb’s Schmid Preserve Progresses with Management PlanSchmid Preserve Committee Seeks to Update Management PlanSomerville Effort to Build Fiber Network Faces ‘Herculean Hurdles’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!