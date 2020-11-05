Edgecomb Man Named Governor’s Legislative Director November 5, 2020 at 9:14 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Man to Serve as Advisor to GovernorMills Extends State of EmergencyMills Pauses Some Evictions, Creates Rent Relief FundNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersSheriff Uses Emergency Authority to Appoint Special Deputies Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!