Edgecomb Murder Suspect To Be Arraigned Jan. 11 January 4, 2024 at 12:29 pm Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCourt Declines to Lower Bail for Edgecomb Murder SuspectPolice Charge Wiscasset Woman With Murder of 4-Year-Old GirlPolice Affidavit Describes Lawless’ Confession in Waldoboro HomicideCrime On The (Slight) Rise In Lincoln CountyArraignments Scheduled For Lawless, Ginnaty Sisters, Harrison Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!