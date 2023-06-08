Edgecomb Planning Board Conditionally Approves Bunkhouse Expansion June 8, 2023 at 2:20 pm Bill Pearson, Boothbay RegisterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay Board Pulls Permit for Botanical Gardens ExpansionSmall Campground Conditionally Approved in DresdenStover Meets with Edgecomb SelectmenCoastal Maine Botanical Gardens – Clarifying FactsCommissioners Authorize Payment for Water Conservation Project Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!