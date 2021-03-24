Edgecomb Resident Seeks Broadband Grant Application Support March 24, 2021 at 9:47 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Senator Meets with Edgecomb SelectmenJefferson Considers Grant Opportunity for Broadband PlanningJefferson Considers Grant Opportunity for Broadband PlanningEdgecomb Forum Grows Contentious Over School ConcernsRural Officials Discuss Regional Approach to Broadband Expansion Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!