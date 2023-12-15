Edgecomb Schedules Revaluation, Fills Out Appeals Board December 15, 2023 at 11:51 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingEdgecomb Settles Foreclosure Fire, Offers Space to Historical SocietyEdgecomb Historical Society Proposes ‘Living History’ CompoundEdgecomb Selectmen Accept $22,500 Offer for LandHathorne Resigns from Edgecomb Planning Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!