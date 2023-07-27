Edgecomb Select Board Talks Sewer Rates, School Consolidation July 27, 2023 at 9:16 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Board Renews Ambulance ContractEdgecomb Tax Rate Down 3.39%Edgecomb School Board Presents Budget RecommendationsEdgecomb Board Looks at 2022 Budget and BeyondEdgecomb Forum Grows Contentious Over School Concerns Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!