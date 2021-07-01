Edgecomb Selectmen Appoint Appeals Board Members July 1, 2021 at 11:47 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentEdgecomb Selectmen Thank CEO, Dedicate Town ReportEdgecomb Appoints Code Enforcement OfficerAlna Hires Town AttorneyAlna Seeks Legal Counsel Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!