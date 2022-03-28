Edgecomb Sets Public Hearing for Town Meeting Warrant March 28, 2022 at 10:28 am Maia ZewertYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentEdgecomb Board Debates 2022 Voting MethodEdgecomb to Vote by Referendum In 2021Alna Petitioned Article Fuels DebateBristol Budget Includes $30,000 Hike, No Tax Increase Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!