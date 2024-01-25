Edgecomb Talks School Collaboration, FEMA Reimbursement January 25, 2024 at 11:35 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsFairy Houses Bring Joy to Patrons at Jefferson MarketDivorces‘Good Grief’: Edgecomb Packs Town Hall for Charlie Brown CelebrationDresden Residents Appeal Ledge Pit Permit Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!