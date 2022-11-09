Election Results

12:10 a.m.

With unofficial results from all towns that make up House District 62 – Hibberts Gore and Somerville, as well as China, Palermo, and Windsor – Katrina J. Smith, R-Palermo, defeats Pamela J. Swift, D-Palermo, and Lindsey Harwath, I-China, 2,664-1,500-437.

11:50 p.m.

With unofficial results from Alna, Whitefield, and Wiscasset Edward Polewarczyk, R-Wiscasset, leads Evan C. Goodkowsky, I-Wiscasset, and Leslie Truman Fossel Jr., I-Alna, 1,381-1,363-874, respectively, for the House District 47 seat. The district consists of Alna, Jefferson, Whitefield, and Wiscasset.

11:30 p.m.

With unofficial results from Alna and Whitefield, Edward Polewarczyk, R-Wiscasset, leads Evan C. Goodkowsky, I-Wiscasset, and Leslie Truman Fossel Jr., I-Alna, 619-609-463, respectively, for the House District 47 seat. The district consists of Alna, Jefferson, Whitefield, and Wiscasset.

10:35 p.m.

With unofficial results from all towns that make up House District 53 – Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro, and Washington, Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, defeats Lynn Madison, R-Waldoboro, 2,487-2,193.

10:30 p.m.

With unofficial results from all towns that make up House District 53 – Dresden, as well as Chelsea, Pittston, and Randolph – Michael H. Lemelin, R-Chelsea, defeats Jane L. Beckwith, D-Randolph, 2,671-1,962.

10:15 p.m.

With unofficial results from all of the towns that make up House District 46 – Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro, Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle, defeats Merle James Parise II, R-Newcastle, 3,669-1,982 for the seat.

10:10 p.m.

With unofficial results from Chelsea, Pittston, and Randolph, Michael H. Lemelin, R-Chelsea, leads Jane L. Beckwith, D-Randolph, 2,134-1,486 for House District 53. The district consists of Dresden, as well as Chelsea, Pittston, and Randolph.

10 p.m.

With unofficial results from Boothbay Harbor, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Nobleboro, South Bristol, and Washington, Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, 4,646-3,047, for Senate District 13. The district consists of all of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

With unofficial results from Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, and Nobleboro, Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle, leads Merle James Parise II, R-Newcastle, 2,798-1,605 for House District 46. The district consists of Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro.

9:45 p.m.

With unofficial results from Boothbay Harbor, Bremen, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Nobleboro, South Bristol, and Washington, Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, 3,413-2,351, for Senate District 13. The district consists of all of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

With unofficial results from Damariscotta, Monhegan, and Nobleboro, Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle, leads Merle James Parise II, R-Newcastle, 1,575-915 for House District 46. The district consists of Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, and Nobleboro.

9:30 p.m.

With unofficial results from Boothbay Harbor, Holly Stover, D-Boothbay, leads Tricia Warren, R-Boothbay Harbor, for the House District 48 seat, 791-435. House District 48 consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

With unofficial results from Boothbay Harbor, Bremen, Monhegan, Nobleboro, and Washington, Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, 2,129-1,707, for Senate District 13. The district consists of all of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

9:00 p.m.

With unofficial results from Bremen, Friendship, and Washington, Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, leads Lynn Madison, R-Waldoboro, 1,115-1,033, for House District 45. The district consists of Bremen, Louds Island, Waldoboro, Friendship, and Washington.

With unofficial results from Bremen, Monhegan, Nobleboro, and Washington, Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, 1,400-1,229, for Senate District 13. The district consists of all of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

8:45 p.m.

With unofficial results from Bremen and Washington, Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, leads Abden Simmons, R-Waldoboro, for the Senate District 13 seat, 719-680. Senate District 13 consists of all of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

In the House District 45 race, Clinton Collamore, D-Waldoboro, leads Lynn Madison, R-Waldoboro, 700-621. House District 45 consists of Bremen, Louds Island, Waldoboro, Friendship, and Washington.

