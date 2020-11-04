Advanced Search
Election Results

at

The Lincoln County News will post the results of local races as they become available. Refresh this page for updates throughout the evening. Polls closed at all locations at 8 p.m.

1:10 A.M.

With unofficial results from Chelsea added:

Michael H. Lemelin, R-Chelsea, defeats Christopher C. Hamilton, D-Whitefield, 2,842-2,446 for Maine House District 88. The district consists of Chelsea, Jefferson, part of Nobleboro, and Whitefield.

 

12:50 A.M.

With unofficial results from Topsham added:

Sen. Eloise A. Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, leads Holly J.P. Kopp, R-Topsham, 8,403-7,263 for Maine Senate District 23. The district consists of Dresden and Sagadahoc County.

12:25 A.M.

With unofficial results from Somerville added:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro 12,306-11,799 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Richard T. “Dick” Bradstreet, R-Vassalboro, leads Greg R. Hallee, D-Vassalboro, 2,821-1,369 for House District 80. The district includes part of Augusta, Somerville, Vassalboro, and Windsor.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 12,794-8,325 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

12:20 A.M.

With unofficial results from Woolwich added:

Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, defeats Jeffrey K. Pierce, R-Dresden, 3,128-2,966 for Maine House District 53. The district consists of Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, part of Richmond, and Woolwich.

12:15 A.M.

With unofficial results from Dresden:

Sen. Eloise A. Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, leads Holly J.P. Kopp, R-Topsham, 3,821-3,381 for Maine Senate District 23. The district consists of Dresden and Sagadahoc County.

Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, leads Jeffrey K. Pierce, R-Dresden, 2,029-1,931 for Maine House District 53. The district consists of Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, part of Richmond, and Woolwich.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 12,669-8,136 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

12:10 A.M.

With unofficial results from Arrowsic, Phippsburg, Vassalboro, Randolph, and Richmond:

Rep. Jeffery P. Hanley, R-Pittston, defeats Tim I. Marks, D-Pittston, 3,117-2,419 for Maine House District 87. The district consists of Alna, Pittston, Randolph, and Wiscasset.

Rep. Richard T. “Dick” Bradstreet, R-Vassalboro, leads Greg R. Hallee, D-Vassalboro, 2,597-1,254 for House District 80. The district includes part of Augusta, Somerville, Vassalboro, and Windsor.

12 A.M.

With unofficial results from Edgecomb added:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro 12,165-11,590 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Holly B. Stover, D-Boothbay, leads Stephanie Hawke, R-Boothbay Harbor, 2,961-2,559 for Maine House District 89. The district consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, part of South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 12,187-7,615 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

11:55 P.M.

With unofficial results from Whitefield added:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro 11,662-11,222 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Christopher C. Hamilton, D-Whitefield, leads Michael H. Lemelin, R-Chelsea, 1,885-1,869 for Maine House District 88. The district consists of Chelsea, Jefferson, part of Nobleboro, and Whitefield.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 11,659-7,337 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

11:45 P.M.

With unofficial results from Boothbay added:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro 10,946-10,477 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Holly B. Stover, D-Boothbay, leads Stephanie Hawke, R-Boothbay Harbor, 2,486-2,162 for Maine House District 89. The district consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, part of South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 11,102-6,580 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

11:40 P.M.

With unofficial results from Newcastle added:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro 9,788-9,452 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle, defeats Merle J. Parise II, R-Newcastle, 3,962-2,171 for Maine House District 90. The district consists of Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 9,938-5,746 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

11:35 P.M.

With unofficial results from Alna and Southport added:

Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, leads Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, 8,981-8,896 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Jeffery P. Hanley, R-Pittston, leads Tim I. Marks, D-Pittston, 2,541-1,982 for Maine House District 87. The district consists of Alna, Pittston, Randolph, and Wiscasset.

Rep. Holly B. Stover, D-Boothbay, leads Stephanie Hawke, R-Boothbay Harbor, 1,340-1,104 for Maine House District 89. The district consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, part of South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 8,959-5,434 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

11:20 P.M.

With unofficial results from Wiscasset added:

Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, leads Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, 8,549-8,329 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Jeffery P. Hanley, R-Pittston, leads Tim I. Marks, D-Pittston, 2,336-1,682 for Maine House District 87. The district consists of Alna, Pittston, Randolph, and Wiscasset.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 8,376-5,111 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

11 P.M.

With unofficial results from Friendship added:

Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, I-Friendship, defeats Lowell B. Wallace, R-Waldoboro, 2,761-2,400 for Maine House District 91. The district includes Friendship, part of Union, Waldoboro, and Washington.

10:55 P.M.

With unofficial results from Windsor added:

Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, leads Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, 7,370-7,215 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Richard T. “Dick” Bradstreet, R-Vassalboro, leads Greg R. Hallee, D-Vassalboro, 965-398 for House District 80. The district includes part of Augusta, Somerville, Vassalboro, and Windsor.

10:48 P.M.

With unofficial results from Pittston added:

Rep. Jeffery P. Hanley, R-Pittston, leads Tim I. Marks, D-Pittston, 1,098-669 for Maine House District 87. The district consists of Alna, Pittston, Randolph, and Wiscasset.

10:45 P.M.

With unofficial results from Waldoboro added:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, 6,713-6,469 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, I-Friendship, leads Lowell B. Wallace, R-Waldoboro, 2,343-2,026 for Maine House District 91. The district includes Friendship, part of Union, Waldoboro, and Washington.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 7,236-4,165 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

10:30 P.M.

With unofficial results from Jefferson added:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, 5,524-4,744 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Michael H. Lemelin, R-Chelsea, leads Christopher C. Hamilton, D-Whitefield, 1,188-1,128 for Maine House District 88. The district consists of Chelsea, Jefferson, part of Nobleboro, and Whitefield.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 5,834-2,874 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

10:17 P.M

With unofficial results from West Bath added:

Sen. Eloise A. Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, leads Holly J.P. Kopp, R-Topsham, 1,274-929 for Maine Senate District 23. The district consists of Dresden and Sagadahoc County.

10:15 P.M.

With unofficial results from Bristol, South Bristol, and Union added:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, 4,783-3,797 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Rep. Holly B. Stover, D-Boothbay, leads Stephanie Hawke, R-Boothbay Harbor, 1,082-869 for Maine House District 89. The district consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, part of South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle, leads Merle J. Parise II, R-Newcastle, 3,079-1,712 for Maine House District 90. The district consists of Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, I-Friendship, leads Lowell B. Wallace, R-Waldoboro, 852-667 for Maine House District 91. The district includes Friendship, part of Union, Waldoboro, and Washington.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 5,167-1,957 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

 

9:55 P.M.

With unofficial results from Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, and Nobleboro added:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, 3,185-2,562 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Christopher C. Hamilton, D-Whitefield, leads Michael H. Lemelin, R-Chelsea, 364-317 for Maine House District 88. The district consists of Chelsea, Jefferson, part of Nobleboro, and Whitefield.

Rep. Holly B. Stover, D-Boothbay, leads Stephanie Hawke, R-Boothbay Harbor, 745-654 for Maine House District 89. The district consists of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, part of South Bristol, Southport, and Westport Island.

Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle, leads Merle J. Parise II, R-Newcastle, 1,718-871 for Maine House District 90. The district consists of Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 3,156-1,307 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

9:40 P.M.

With unofficial results from Georgetown:

Sen. Eloise A. Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, leads Holly J.P. Kopp, R-Topsham, 532-301 for Maine Senate District 23. The district consists of Dresden and Sagadahoc County.

Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, leads Jeffrey K. Pierce, R-Dresden, 511-320 for Maine House District 53. The district consists of Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, part of Richmond, and Woolwich.

9:25 P.M.

With unofficial results from Washington:

Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, 806-786 for Maine Senate District 13. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

In the Maine House District 91 race, Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, I-Friendship, leads Lowell B. Wallace, R-Waldoboro, 508-440. The district includes Friendship, part of Union, Waldoboro, and Washington.

9:10 P.M.

With unofficial results from Bremen:

In the Maine Senate District 13 race, Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, 401-216. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle, leads Merle J. Parise II, R-Newcastle, 414-184 for Maine House District 90. The district consists of Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 458-121 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

8:15 P.M.

Unofficial results from Monhegan Island are in!

In the Maine Senate District 13 race, Rep. Chloe S. Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, leads Sen. Dana L. Dow, R-Waldoboro, 52-8. The district consists of Lincoln County except Dresden, as well as Washington and Windsor.

Lydia V. Crafts, D-Newcastle, leads Merle J. Parise II, R-Newcastle, 51-8 for Maine House District 90. The district consists of Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan, Newcastle, part of Nobleboro, and part of South Bristol.

William M. Avantaggio, D-Bremen, leads Meegan J. Burbank, I-Jefferson, 42-13 for Lincoln County judge of probate.

