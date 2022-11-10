Faces of Vietnam KIA Completed in Time for Veterans Day November 10, 2022 at 4:11 pm Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Honors Vietnam VeteransHonor Flight an Experience of a Lifetime, Local Vets SayLindstrom Remembers Those who ServedTHEIR STORIESToo Late Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!