Five LA Freshmen Selected for Olympia Snowe Institute May 25, 2023 at 2:56 pm Khloe Luce, The Eagle's TalonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHornets sting Lincoln softballOlympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute Boosts Success for MVHS GirlsLA Sophomore Surprise Panelist at Snowe Leadership ConferenceStone Receives MVHS Principal AwardLincoln boys tennis rally over Waterville Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!