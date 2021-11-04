Halloween Storm Subsides in Time for Trick-or-Treaters November 4, 2021 at 11:27 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Waldoboro Committee Seeks Solutions to Browntail MothsHagar Enterprises to Pave Jefferson RoadsJefferson Resident Requests Recreational Marijuana OrdinanceCounty Commissioner Faces Primary ChallengeNature Notes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!