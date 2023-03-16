Ham and Bean Supper Returning to Alna After Three-Year Hiatus March 16, 2023 at 9:26 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDinner and Auction in WashingtonEdgecomb Community Supper Supports Fire DepartmentAlna Fire Department Ham and Bean Supper April 1Ham-and-Bean Supper in AlnaHam and Bean Supper in Alna Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!