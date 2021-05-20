Hayden Named Lincoln County Deputy of the Year May 20, 2021 at 11:14 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty Budget Committee Finalizes RecommendationsCommissioners Approve Purchase of Bulletproof VestsSheriff Proposes Hiring Incentive PolicyCounty Commissioners Approve Contract with Maine Criminal Justice AcademyCounty Commissioners Congratulate Deputy of the Quarter Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!