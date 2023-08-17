High Levels of E. Coli Found In Damariscotta Lake August 17, 2023 at 10:45 am Jules Walkup, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Mills Safe for Swimming, Says DLWAMedomak Middle School Water Contains Coliform AgainMidcoast MattersAlgae Bloom at Damariscotta Mills Potentially HarmfulMidcoast Conservancy State of Damariscotta Lake Event Draws a Large Audience Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!