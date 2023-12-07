Holiday Markets Host Maine Artisans and Makers in Waldoboro December 7, 2023 at 3:46 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro’s Perch Cafe and Bakery Offers Spot to Stop and Enjoy the ViewTreats Finds Success in Keeping it SmallGSB Assembly Celebrates Holidays, Outstanding Teacher, and GrantHarbor’s Edge Gift Shop Opens in EdgecombCoffee Company Plans Move to Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!