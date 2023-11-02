Homemade Cookies and Cocoa Draw Ghouls to Somerville Trunk-Or-Treat November 2, 2023 at 2:00 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAll Aboard the North Pole Express!Halloween Night in Somerville Draws a Crowd to the Town OfficeWaldoboro Tree Lighting on Dec. 8Medomak Valley High School NewsTen-Year-Old Boy Badly Burned In Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!