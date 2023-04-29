Homeowners Escape Injury in Whitefield Fire

Five fire departments combined forces to extinguish a structure fire consuming a single-wide mobile home at 365 Townhouse Road in Whitefield on Saturday, April 29.

A family member at the scene said the homeowners, Mary and Steve Moulton, escaped without injury but with little more than the clothes they were wearing.

Whitefield Fire and Rescue was assisted at the scene by the Alna, Jefferson, Somerville, and Pittston fire departments.

The Lincoln County Communications Center paged departments at 11:02 a.m. Firefighters had the blaze extinguished before noon.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

