Hunters Are On Track to Kill the Most Maine Deer Since LBJ Was President December 3, 2021 at 8:41 am Pete Warner, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOnline Registration Shows Deer Hunters had Best Year Since 2002Spring Turkey Season to Begin on TimeYouth Bear Hunting Day is Aug. 26, Bear Season Starts Aug. 282020’s Deer Harvest Highest in 18 Years2011 Any-Deer Permit Applications Now Available Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!