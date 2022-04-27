It’s Never Been Harder to Buy a Farm in Maine April 27, 2022 at 4:16 pm Julia Bayly, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Real Estate Sales Up 22.77% in FebruaryMaine Home Sales and Values Up in NovemberShutdown Threatens to Undercut Home Sale Gains in NortheastMaine Home Sales and Values Up in MarchMaine Home Sales, Values Strong in July Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!