Jefferson Approves $1.27 Million Draft Budget February 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Town Meeting Warrant Hearing March 7Nobleboro Board Plans for Ambulance Service Cost IncreasesAlna to Vote on Competing Offers from CLC, Wiscasset AmbulanceAlna to Vote on Competing Offers from CLC, Wiscasset AmbulanceEdgecomb Receives CLC Ambulance Offer Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!