Jefferson Awards Alewives Contract March 23, 2022 at 4:37 pm Raye LeonardYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAmbulance Service Questions Focus of Jefferson Public HearingJefferson Selectmen Discuss Animal ControlJefferson Selectmen Sell Three Tax-Acquired Properties, Reject Bids for OneJefferson’s Property Tax Rate to IncreaseJefferson Requests Roadwork Bids Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!