Jefferson Business Donates Heat Assistance December 3, 2021 at 8:33 am Emily HayesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesComfyDome Offers Unique Camping Experience in JeffersonCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New ChiefJefferson, N.C. Hunt Pursue Grant to Replace Sawmill EquipmentJefferson Talks Broadband PlanningJefferson Schedules Hearing on Marijuana Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!