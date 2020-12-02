Jefferson Considers Changes for Building Heights, Safety Codes December 2, 2020 at 9:47 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘COVID Confusion’ Causes a Setback for Contractor in JeffersonBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentPemaquid Beach Residents Petition Town for Safety MeasuresJefferson Seeks Green-Thumbed Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!