Jefferson Food Pantry Doubles Funding Request February 3, 2022 at 1:09 pm Raye LeonardYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Agrees to Create Warrant Article for Food PantryJefferson Pantry Helps Students Through New ProgramPop-Up Pantry Distributes Food to 40 Families in SomervilleVolunteers Build Pantry at Somerville Town OfficeHelp Us Help You: Jefferson Food Pantry Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!