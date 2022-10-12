Jefferson Man Writes Book on Sovereignty for Young Readers October 12, 2022 at 4:03 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty Voters Reject People’s Veto, Dems Back BidenJefferson Author Calls Hawaii Statehood a FraudBoothbay Harbor Native Helps Keep Seas Free in the Middle East‘Liberate Hawai’i!’ Author Jon Olsen at Skidompha ChatsThis Week at The Harbor Theatre Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!