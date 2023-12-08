Jefferson Planning Board Weighs Regulating Residential Solar December 8, 2023 at 3:29 pm Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Planning Board Prepares Solar Farm OrdinanceJefferson Planning Board to Draft Solar Farm OrdinanceJefferson Solar Farm Moratorium Sent to Select BoardJefferson Modifies Medical Marijuana OrdinanceJefferson Select Board Discuss Town Office Maintenance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!