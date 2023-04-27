Jefferson Select Board Approves Maintenance of Town Sign April 27, 2023 at 1:15 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Seeks Green-Thumbed VolunteersJefferson Requests Roadwork BidsJefferson to Vote on Private Funds for Hallowell RoadJefferson’s Property Tax Rate to IncreaseJefferson Select Board Removes Permit Fee Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!