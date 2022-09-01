Jefferson Select Board Changes Polling Locations, Sets Public Meeting September 1, 2022 at 3:54 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardJefferson to Vote at School in NovemberJefferson to Hold Public Hearing Prior to Town Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!