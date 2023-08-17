Jefferson Select Board Sets $16.40 Mil Rate August 17, 2023 at 12:04 pm Johnathan RileyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Sets 2022 Mil RateBristol Selectmen Set Estimated Tax Rate Based on RevaluationDresden Mil Rate Goes UpSomerville Mil Rate Drops from $18.30 to $17.30Damariscotta Property Tax Rate Rises 4.6 Percent Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!