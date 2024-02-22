Jefferson Voters Will See Uncontested Elections This Spring February 22, 2024 at 11:42 am Molly RainsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesParlin Enters Election for Jefferson School CommitteeWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsNomination Papers Available in BremenJefferson to Pursue In-House Behavior Program at JVS Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!