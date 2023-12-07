LA Robotics Team Competes at WPI Tournament December 7, 2023 at 2:41 pm Connor Parson, The Eagle’s TalonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Hosts 36 Teams at First Home VEX Robotics TournamentLA Robotics Team Qualifies for State TournamentLA Homecoming golf and coed soccer gamesLA Robotics Club Competes in BiddefordLA To Host First-Ever Home Robotics Meet Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!