Lawsuit Challenging Sunday Hunting Ban Likely Headed to Maine’s Top Court December 29, 2022 at 8:25 am Pete Warner, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Awaits Verdict On 1776 Historic PaperMaine Warden Service Recruitment Ends July 19Maine’s Deer Harvest Was the Highest in 53 YearsSupreme Court More Likely to Take up Maine Ban on Religious School FundingHarrison Found Guilty of Courtroom Assault Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!