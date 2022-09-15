Leak Necessitates Brief Water Shutoff at LincolnHealth September 15, 2022 at 3:43 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyNew Fire Truck Delayed for NobleboroBristol Road Culvert Replacement CompleteClary Lake Dam Repairs CompleteCamper Fire Injures One in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!