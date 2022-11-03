Lincoln County Budget Proposal Totals $14.6 Million November 3, 2022 at 9:43 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommissioners Approve Final 2021 BudgetCommissioners Get Good News on Financial AuditFirst Draft of County Budget Up 2.12%Jefferson to Vote on Education Budget TuesdayUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in Maine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!