Lincoln County Commissioners Consider Therapy Dog Proposal May 10, 2022 at 3:35 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNatasha Irving for District AttorneyReformer to Take Reins as Midcoast District AttorneyState Funds Remain Key for Midcoast Specialty CourtDA Outlines New Policies for ProsecutorsNew District Attorney Takes Oath of Office on New Year’s Day Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!