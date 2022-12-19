Lincoln County Honors George Richardson Jr. December 19, 2022 at 10:01 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Moves for Reconsideration of Baker Road SuitWestport Islanders Approve Special Town Meeting Articles‘Welcome to Westport Island’ Sign Back UpWestport Island Selectmen Deny Abatement RequestWestport Island Sand and Salt Shed to Receive First Delivery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!