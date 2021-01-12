Lincoln County Officials Take Oath of Office January 12, 2021 at 3:46 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty to Install Electronic Sign at Planning BuildingCounty Commissioners Elect New ChairLincoln County Officers Take Oath of OfficeCounty Commissioners Deny Appeal from Ousted 911 ChiefCommissioners Sworn In For Another Term Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!