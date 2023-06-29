Lincoln County Participates in Amateur Radio Field Day June 29, 2023 at 1:41 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAmateur Radio Event Jan. 29Lincoln County Amateur Radio Team to Host Open HouseFair Urges All to Prepare, for Storms or ‘Apocalypse’Intro to Amateur Radio on Oct. 17Amateur Radio Event Jan. 29 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!