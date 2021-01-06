LincolnHealth Looks to Expand Parking Lot at Teel House Site January 6, 2021 at 10:00 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle to Vote on Core Zoning CodePortland Developer Presents Plan to Convert A.D. Gray into HousingDamariscotta Waterfront Committee Discusses Flood WallEdgecomb Schedules Town Meeting On Floating StructuresDamariscotta Planning Board Recommends Rezoning of Teel House Lot Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!