Live Edge Draws Crowd In 11th Year September 14, 2023 at 10:03 am Sarah MastersYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Returns to Hidden Valley Nature CenterLive Edge Music Festival at HVNC Sept. 10Rain Does Not Dampen Live Edge FestivalLive Edge Music Festival Coming to Jefferson‘Getting Onboard’ at the Waldo Theatre Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!