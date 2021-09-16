Live Edge Music Festival Returns to Hidden Valley Nature Center September 16, 2021 at 8:56 am Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonLocal Sponsors Support Live Edge Music FestivalLast Call for Live Edge TicketsLive Edge Music Fest Tickets on Sale NowLive Edge Music Festival Tickets on Sale June 4 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!