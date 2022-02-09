Lobstering Community Responds to New Technology, VESL Part 2 February 9, 2022 at 3:34 pm Anna DrzewieckiYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Planning Board Approves Raw BarBremen Shellfish Conservation Committee Approves Funds for SurveyDarling Students Study Composition of Damariscotta, Kennebec RiversCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New ChiefMarine Center to Host Talk on Changing Estuaries Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!