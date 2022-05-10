Local Planners Concerned About LD 2003 May 10, 2022 at 3:36 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Waives Accessory Apartment Fees to Support Affordable HousingBill to Improve Sustainable Housing Options Passes in Maine SenateWestport Selectmen Oppose Accessory Dwelling BillGovernor Signs Bill to Improve Power Grid ReliabilityWestport Island Selectmen Review Legislative Changes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!