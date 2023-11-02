Local Responders Vigilant After Lewiston Shooting November 2, 2023 at 10:57 am Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Law Enforcement Visible and Vigilant After Lewiston ShootingPolice Affidavit Describes Lawless’ Confession in Waldoboro HomicideRally for Democracy Oct. 15Congratulations on 100 YearsDamariscotta Planning Board Approves Medical Cannabis Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!