Lost Ring Returned 34 Years Later November 16, 2022 at 9:00 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWith Metal Detector, ‘Every Day’s a Treasure Hunt’ for New Harbor CoupleLynch – O’GradyMedomak Valley High School NewsWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardTreasure Hunting with Metal Detecting 207 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!